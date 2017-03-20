Target Corp. said Monday that is has signed a lease to open a 43,000-square-foot small-format store at 112 West 34th Street and Broadway – right in Macy’s backyard.

Scheduled to bow in October, the Herald Square store is Target’s third small-format unit in Manhattan, following launches in Harlem and Tribeca. The retailer has revealed plans to open other small-format locations in Manhattan, including sites in the East Village, slated to bow in summer 2018, and Hell’s Kitchen, expected to launch in 2019.

Target’s small-format stores are a bright spot for the retailer, which had a disappointing holiday season, or as chairman and chief executive officer Brian Cornell admitted at the company’s recent meeting for the investment community, “2016 was not our best year.”

Target’s net earnings for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28 plummeted 42.7 percent to $817 million, or $1.45 a diluted share, from $1.4 billion, or $2.32, a year earlier. Sales for the three months declined 4.3 percent to $20.69 billion. That left the company with an earnings drop of 18.6 percent for the full year, to $2.74 billion, on a sales decline of 5.4 percent, to $20.6 billion. Comp-store sales decreased 1.5 percent in the quarter. While digital sales jumped 34 percent jump in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to offset the soft trend in stores.

Cornell said at the investment community meeting that the retailer plans to spend $7 billion over the next three years on a capital investment program and sacrifice $1 billion in annual operating profit this year to grow sales faster and capture market share against better-performing rivals such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. as well as off-pricers such as TJ Maxx.

In addition to growing its online and digital capabilities, Target is focused on opening small-format stores in dense urban neighborhoods, with New York being a priority market for the company’s growth. Target’s flexible store design allows stores to fit into smaller locations with assortments that are tailored to meet the needs of local consumers.

The 32 small-format stores now operating are a success, according to Cornell, who said the units’ sales per square foot are higher than average. Target is ramping up the rollout with 30 new units this year, including the Herald Square store, with a goal of 100 set for 2020.

The two-level Herald Square location will have two entrances, one on 34th Street and another on 33rd Street. The store will feature modern décor elements, including concrete floors, wood plank walls and ceilings, pendant and LED lighting and elevated merchandise assortment displays.

Apparel and accessories will be emphasized near the 34th Street entrance and convenient grab-and-go food and beverages will be located near the 33rd Street entrance. Additional grocery items, including a robust, fresh assortment, will be available on the store’s lower level. Other departments will include apparel; stationery and home items designed for small living spaces; health, personal care and beauty products; a CVS pharmacy, and order pickup.

“The addition of the Herald Square store location is exciting for Target as we expand our footprint with small-format stores in Manhattan,” said Mark Schindele, senior vice president, properties. “Not only will we be able to serve the thousands of working professionals that travel through Herald Square each day, but we’ll have the opportunity to showcase Target’s exclusive brands and compelling offers for the many tourists from around the world who shop in this vibrant neighborhood in Manhattan.”

“Target’s 34th Street location concludes Empire State Realty Trust’s plans for the successful redevelopment of 90,000 square feet of retail space,” said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president and director of leasing and operations for ESRT. “Target joins Sephora and Foot Locker on the 34th Street retail corridor, which spans from the Empire State Building to Seventh Avenue. We’ re delighted to partner with Target and deliver once again to ESRT shareholders the bottom line results of our embedded growth.”

Target isn’t the only Macy’s competitor to open a store in the neighborhood. J.C. Penney has a store in the Manhattan Mall on 32nd Street.