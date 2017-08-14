By  on August 14, 2017

Target Corp., seeking to get more competitive against Amazon and other retailers hastening deliveries times, has agreed to acquire Grand Junction, a three-year-old transportation technology company.

Target said Grand Junction would improve and expand its delivery capabilities and accelerate ongoing efforts to transform its supply chain.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus