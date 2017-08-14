Target Acquires Transportation Tech Company Through the deal, Target will become quicker delivering goods to consumers. By David Moin on August 14, 2017 Target Corp., seeking to get more competitive against Amazon and other retailers hastening deliveries times, has agreed to acquire Grand Junction, a three-year-old transportation technology company. Target said Grand Junction would improve and expand its delivery capabilities and accelerate ongoing efforts to transform its supply chain. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus