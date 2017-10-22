By  on October 22, 2017
Target unveiled its holiday strategy.

Target Corp. is embracing an inclusive, measured holiday strategy with solutions for families and merchandising surrounding "life's moments."

The retailer's campaign will be themed "Together's the Joy." Consistently low prices, an initiative the retailer calls "priced right daily," will be combined with promotions such as a new Weekend Deals program, which replaces the 10 Days of Deals, which started in 2015. "We repeated it last season, but did not get the same results," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Weekend Deals is timed to coincide with when consumers are shopping most.

