While Target Corp. grew traffic and sales in the third quarter, the Minneapolis-based retailer's net income declined 21 percent to $480 billion, from $608 billion in the 2016 third quarter. Earnings per share of 87 cents were near the high end of the retailer's guidance range of of 75 cent to 95 cents per share, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of 86 cents.Target's share dove 5 percent in pre-market trading activity, signaling investors' concerns about the holiday season, which promises to be brutally competitive as the mass merchant faces not only chief rival Wal-Mart but also Amazon.Third quarter sales increased 1.4 percent to $16.7 billion from $16.4 billion last year, reflecting a 0.9 percent comparable sales increase and sales in non-mature stores. Comps in last year's third quarter fell 0.2 percent. The digital channel saw comp sales advance 24 percent, which contributed 0.8 percentage points to comparable sales growth, indicating comps at the retailer's physical stores were basically flat. Segment earnings before interest expense and income taxes, Target’s measure of segment profit, were $869 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 17.8 percent from $1.057 million in the 2016 third quarter.The third quarter margin rate of earnings before interest expense and income taxes was 5.2 percent, compared with 6.4 percent in 2016's period. Target's third quarter gross margin rate was 29.7 percent, versus 29.8 percent in 2016, reflecting pressure from digital fulfillment costs and the retailer's pricing and promotional strategies, which was partially mitigated by cost savings. The third quarter SG&A expense rate was 21.1 percent in the 2017 period, compared with 20.3 percent in 2016, driven by higher wages, also partially offset cost-savings efforts.“We’re very pleased with Target’s third quarter performance, including traffic and sales growth that demonstrate we’re building on the progress we saw in the first half of the year,” said Target chairman and chief executive officer Brian Cornell. “The investments we’re making in our business will help Target's drive long-term success and ensure we’re well positioned to deliver for guests in the all-important holiday season."Cornell contended the retailer's investment in elevating sales associate experience in several categories along with being priced right daily and impressive deals will result in success during the holiday season. The retailer last month raised associate wages to $11 an hour, with plans to reach $15 by 2010. Target's eight new exclusive brands including Hearth and Hand with Magnolia, a new home partnership with Chip and Joanna Gaines, is highly promising, he said.Target expects fourth quarter comparable sales to be flat to 2 percent ahead of last year's period. For full-year, comparable sales growth is expected to be flat to up one percent. Fourth quarter EPS will be in the range of $1.05 to $1.25, and $4.38 to $4.58 for the full year."While we expect the fourth-quarter environment to be highly competitive, we are very confident in our holiday season plans," Cornell said.