Target Corp. is taking a page from the playbook of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. The retailer on Friday said in a blog post on A Bullseye View that it's lowered prices on thousands of items, mostly consumables such as paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue, among other things.

"Expect more. Pay less," the mass merchant's longtime tag line, has always been a nod to Target's style savvy. The retailer said in the post that its popular "superchic collaborations" will continue. Still, Target is taking an egalitarian point of view with "everyday value" and products that are "affordable to everyone."