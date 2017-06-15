By  on June 15, 2017

Cornerstone Apparel is the latest teen retailer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy court protection.

The value player does business under the name Papaya Clothing, and operates out of a 75,000-square-foot complex in Los Angeles that includes a warehouse and distribution center. The company made its filing Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal bankruptcy court.

