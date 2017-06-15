Cornerstone Apparel is the latest teen retailer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy court protection.
The value player does business under the name Papaya Clothing, and operates out of a 75,000-square-foot complex in Los Angeles that includes a warehouse and distribution center. The company made its filing Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal bankruptcy court.
Hermès is launching a Laundromat pop-up shop in NYC - dubbed Hermèsmatic - where customers can bring their old scarves to be dip-dyed by an expert. Get all the details on WWD.com. #wwdnews (📷: @donstahl)