TenOverSix is moving its Los Angeles flagship to Miami.
The fashion and home designer boutique located at 8425 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood will close in July. Among its fashion offerings — from apparel to footwear and accessories, such as handbags, jewelry and grooming items for men and — is merchandise from Alexander Wang, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Band of Outsiders, Rachel Comey, Comme des Garçons and Karen Walker.
"You start one way as a baby, but why shouldn't you be able to choose your own path as opposed to culturally people telling you which way to go?" - Thom Browne at his men's spring 2018 show, where he celebrated gender fluidity. #pfw #wwdmens (📷: @delphineachard)
"I think that all anyone really wants in life is to have people understand us for who we actually are, despite everything," says Ruth Negga. The actress talks "Preachers" season 2 and more on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: Dan Doperalski)