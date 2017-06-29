TenOverSix is moving its Los Angeles flagship to Miami.

The fashion and home designer boutique located at 8425 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood will close in July. Among its fashion offerings — from apparel to footwear and accessories, such as handbags, jewelry and grooming items for men and — is merchandise from Alexander Wang, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Band of Outsiders, Rachel Comey, Comme des Garçons and Karen Walker.