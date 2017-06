Long live brick-and-mortar. A study conducted by Mood Media confirms that in-store shopping continues to have a place in today’s retail market, though its role might be shifting. Consumers are increasingly visiting physical locations for instant gratification and entertainment, the study revealed.

The research aimed to understand why consumers choose brick-and-mortar over online. To gather the results, Mood Media polled 11,255 consumers over the age of 18 in nine countries, including the U.S., China, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, the U.K. and France.