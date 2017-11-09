Twentieth Century Fox's highly anticipated film, "The Greatest Showman," about P.T. Barnum, opens in theaters around Christmas, but it's also playing in a limited run at concept store Story beginning today.

Directed by Michael Gracey, with songs by the composers of "La La Land," "The Greatest Showman," starring Hugh Jackman as Barnum, Michelle Williams as his wife and Zendaya and Zac Efron as acrobats, is filled with lavish costumes and locations befitting the 19th-century lifestyle of Barnum, who opened the first successful museum in the U.S. — so what if it was full of oddities? He's also credited for popularizing opera in this country.