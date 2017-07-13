By  on July 13, 2017
The Real Real's first brick and mortar step was fine jewelry and watch valuation offices.

The Real Real has found a location for its first bricks-and-mortar store on Wooster Street in New York's SoHo, where it will unveil a two-level, 8,000-square-foot flagship in November.

The new store is part of the online luxury consignment site's expansion into physical retail, which is being supported by a $50 million funding round that closed last month, bringing The Real Real's total funding to $173 million.

