Thom Browne Opens First London Store The new store is located on Albemarle Street in Mayfair. By Natalie Theodosi on July 6, 2017 Inside the Thom Browne Store in London's Mayfair Courtesy Photo LONDON — Thom Browne continues to expand his retail footprint with the opening of his first store in London, located on Mayfair's Albemarle Street. The store, housed in a former art gallery, is the brand's second European location, following a recent opening in Milan. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus