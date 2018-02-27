TSI Holdings Co. Ltd. has joined forces with mobile commerce firm PredictSpring to create a mini-mall mobile app for Tokyo Style.

According to TSI, the app was localized for the Japanese market. It allows consumers to shop from six different women’s wear brands, including Natural Beauty and Pinky&Dianne. The app is available for download for the iPhone. The app also is integrated with cloud commerce platform Salesforce Commerce Cloud, formerly known as Demandware.

The app was designed with four key features. The customer-friendly interface allows auto log-ins that support face and touch ID so consumers don’t have to manually log on each time they want to use it. It has bar code scanning to allow customers to scan the price tags of products using the app in Tokyo Style stores to add them to their wish list. It also has an intuitive credit card scanner to eliminate the need to manually enter credit card information. Customers can also opt to pay upfront, or pay upon delivery using either cash or a credit card. The app also includes the Tokyo Style loyalty program, which links to the customer’s online profile. That allows customers to earn points with every purchase. The points count toward rewards that can be applied as a discount for future purchases.

Matahiro Kashiwagi, TSI’s chief digital officer, said, “‘Mobile First’ has been our strategic theme to reach customers.”

Kashiwagi described the PredictSpring platform as “fast and robust.” He added, “We believe the speed of the app will have a great impact on sales and we look forward to launching four more apps with PredictSpring.” Those apps will be for the Pearly Gates, Rose Bud, MHL and Sanei BD brands, according to TSI.

Nitin Mangtani, founder and chief executive officer of PredictSpring, said, “With Tokyo Style, the mini-mall mobile app delivers an all-in-one shopping experience that is visually rich and offers customers easy browsing and fast checkout.”

Tokyo Style was founded in 1949 by Yasukichi Sumimoto as the Tokyo Sewing Corp. The name was changed to Tokyo Style Co. Ltd. in 1950. In 2011, the company established TSI Holdings Co. Ltd. as a joint holding company with Sanei-International Co. Ltd. TSI manages a portfolio of 38 apparel brands, including Tokyo Style. A publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, TSI’s brands also operate 1,309 stores globally, with the majority of them located in Japan. Other brands that it distributes include: Aylesbury, 22 Octobre, Huf, Saint Andrews Links, New Balance Golf and Sunspel.

Mangtani founded PredictSpring in March 2013. Prior to that, he was group product manager at Google for seven years. While there, he led the retail team and built the Google shopping team from a few hundred merchants to hundreds of thousands of merchants worldwide, according to his LinkedIn biography. According to PredictSpring, it powers mobile commerce for Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, SMCP, Vineyard Vines and Skechers, among others.