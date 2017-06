At the UJA-Federation of New York fashion division's annual luncheon, it was all about philanthropy, patriotism, praise for the fashion industry and family.

"I love the U.S. I am most grateful for this country and its people," said a proud and humble George Feldenkreis, executive chairman of the $3 billion Perry Ellis International, who was honored at Thursday's luncheon at The Pierre, along with his son, Oscar Feldenkreis, vice chairman, president and chief executive officer of Perry Ellis, and Tom Kingsbury, chairman, president and ceo of Burlington Stores.