MEXICO CITY — Hispanic apparel sales are forecast to grow 1.8 percent this year to $34.2 billion as U.S. economic growth and rising incomes lift demand. However, they are set to underperform the general retail market for the first time in five years as President Trump's deportation threats throw many Latino shoppers into “hibernation mode," analysts said.

“Spanish-dominant household purchases are down double-digits, which is a problem, so this year we won't see sales outpace the overall market,” said NPD’s chief retail analyst Marshal Cohen. “Day laborers in California, Texas, Arizona and parts of Florida and New York are in withdrawal from shopping. They are afraid of going out of the house, of driving.”