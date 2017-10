The rejiggering of the UBM Fashion trade show calendar has led to some internal restructuring.As reported last week, the company said it would combine its men’s and women’s shows in New York starting next year. As a result, Tom Nastos, president of apparel, will now oversee the shows for both genders, including Project. Nastos has more than 30 years experience as an exhibitor and was also chief executive officer and president of ENK, which UBM acquired in 2012. He was formerly president of women’s fashion for UBM Fashion.As a result, Erik Ulin, president of men’s for Project, has been reassigned and will now assume a new role “driving innovation projects and partnerships for UBM Fashion,” the company said.Tommy Fazio will continue to serve as fashion director but will now focus on the men’s wear business and work to bring “energy, innovation and elevated programming” to the 2018 shows. He will oversee all trends, merchandising and brand support for the shows.Fazio has also been named editorial director of MR Magazine and will head up the fashion and trend direction for the publication. The January issue will be the first one with his imprint on it and it will feature a variety of men’s wear influencers.Mike Sampson, senior vice president of business development, has left the company after 12 years and Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel has been appointed executive vice president of strategy and business development for UBM Fashion. He will be charged with developing new event and service concepts in this newly created position. Hurstel was formerly ceo of Eurovet Americas where he ran Curvexpo, the leading lingerie and swimwear trade show in North America.Hurstel said, “The industry is radically changing with a strong impact of technology on the entire value chain, and I am convinced that UBM has the assets and talents to propose new b2b platforms that will offer actionable solutions to today’s challenges and contribute to shape the future of the fashion business.”Leslie Gallin will continue to serve as president of footwear events and Christopher Griffin will take on the additional responsibilities for international business development. He will continue to serve as president of sourcing for UBM.Nastos, Gallin and Griffin all report to Mike Alic, UBM Fashion’s managing director.“It was important to us to seize this time of transition in the fashion industry as a moment of opportunity,” Nastos said. “Presenting an evolved trade show calendar in New York was the first step; from there we aligned our internal structure to set forth a strong team that is dedicated to developing new events and educational tools and focused on streamlined and cohesive sales platforms for our customers.”In other shifts, Danielle Licata will oversee Coterie, Project Women’s, and Accessorie Circuit/Intermezzo Collections; Kelly Helfman will lead WWDMAGIC, Fame, Pooltradeshow and AccessoriesTheShow, and Shawn Hazan will oversee Moda, Stitch, and Children’s Club. Peter Berta, Lee Rosenbaum, Vanessa Vanni and Alli Johnson have all been named heads of sales.Alic said the changes are intended to better address the changing needs of the fashion industry.“The future of trade shows in promising, but they have to evolve,” he said. “The need for people to get together, network, shake hands is vital to every industry. And in fashion, it’s even more important.” By walking a trade show, retailers can “discover new product” and take advantage of the “tactile part” that is so important in fashion, he said.In the past, exhibitors would set up booths and retailers would attend and the hope is that “connections would happen. We’re taking a more-active role in creating those connections.”He said the shows are “adding more lifestyle sections” such as the beauty area that was included in the most-recent Coterie edition. Additionally, he said UBM will work more closely with the independent retailers to help them capitalize on their “unique place” in the industry and create more “experiential” elements in their stores. “Our trade shows need to reflect that.”Alic would not confirm a report that UBM intends to shutter Accessories magazine, saying that the company is “finalizing plans” for the publication. But he did say that MR Magazine is doing well and will continue to be produced.As reported, starting next year, UBM will introduce a pre-collections show in June, incorporating Coterie, Fame, Moda, AccessoriesTheShow and Pool; a dual-gender show in July and January under the Project moniker, and eliminate Intermezzo after the January 2018 show.