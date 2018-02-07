UPS said it is developing a “new package operations center” in El Paso, Tex., aimed at supporting commercial and residential commerce in the North America Borderplex, a regional manufacturing and industrial area that includes New Mexico, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

The $41 million facility is set to open later this year, and is an upgrade and expansion of the company’s current processing center there.

The borderplex region is home to 2.5 million people, and the North America Borderplex Alliance notes that the region features “five major universities, three medical schools, and three military installations.” The alliance describes the borderplax as the “seventh largest manufacturing hub in North America and a globally competitive advanced manufacturing center, with over 340 significant manufacturing operations, employing over 275,000 individuals in the region.”

For retailers, UPS said the new facility supports its UPS Trade Direct Cross Border service, which is “an integrated solution that simplifies the cross border shipping process by allowing shipments to bypass distribution centers, shipping directly to retail stores or end consumers across the Mexico/U.S./Canada borders.” UPS described Mexico as one of the U.S.’s “most important trading partners, ranking second among U.S. export markets and third in total U.S. trade.”

UPS said that the region is one is home to one of the largest bilingual workforces in the world. “UPS’s facility will add more than 153,000 square feet of new processing capacity and is expected to begin operating in late 2018.” the company said in a statement.

Craig Wiltz, president of UPS’ Red River District that includes Texas and Oklahoma, said that “El Paso is the gateway to one of the most important industrial corridors in the U.S.-Mexico trade lane. UPS is one of the pistons helping drive the economic growth engine in this community.”

Wiltz said that the new facility positions UPS to “increasingly support U.S. companies growing their cross-border commerce, as well as better serve the rapidly changing business and residential needs of our customers in West Texas.”

The El Paso facility is the latest in a series of 16 new packaging centers announced since 2016. Dee Margo, mayor of El Paso, said the UPS expansion and “new state-of-the-art facility near the El Paso International Airport speaks to the strategic growth our community is experiencing. By increasing the number of direct flights into the area, enhancing our exceptional quality of life and maintaining our large bilingual bicultural workforce, El Paso will continue to attract new investment opportunities to the region comprised of three states and two countries.”

