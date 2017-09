AmericasMart Atlanta, a global wholesale marketplace for apparel, home, gift and area rug merchandise, will showcase its expanded Vow New World of Bridal Market on Sept. 12 through 14 in Atlanta.The Vow Market will feature showrooms for brands: Addison Ames; Ashley Lauren; Ava Presley; Beside Couture by Gemy; Cachet; Gemy Maalouf; Jovani; Justin Alexander; Lotus Threads; Mac Duggal; Primavera Couture, and Your Party Shows. New permanent locations will be featured for Carrafina and Geno’s Formal Affair, as well as for new additions Carmen Marc Valvo Bridal, Primavera, Saboroma and Tuxedo Avenue.Top wedding brands such as Badgley Mischka Bride, Casablanca Bridal, Wtoo, Allure Bridals and Adrianna Papell will also show collections at the event.Bridal trends will be showcased via The Collective, which features more than 50 exhibitors and includes selections from bridal gowns, shoes, accessories, social occasion apparel, children’s formal attire and products and services for bridal retailers. Fifty percent of the collection is new to this year’s Vow Market and will include looks from Bel Aire Bridal; De Blossom Collection; Christian Clark Designs; Lauren Lorraine, and Pollardi Fashion Group, among many others.Justin Warshaw, president of Justin Alexander, said, “We were looking for a home in the Southeast and Atlanta presents itself as the perfect place for us with its multiple markets. It is a convenient location for our Southeast customers to come to visit, and a great launch point for developing our business in the region. We believe the Market will continue to grow as a national show.”Kaye Davis, vice president of fashion business development for AmericasMart, said, “Vow and World of Bridal has become the essential Market for the bridal industry. The best lines are meeting with the best retailers in the best possible venue. It’s where the trends are set, the relationships are made, and industry is reenergized for another year of success.”Vow Market’s bridal retail education series will offer a workshop-style discussion called “Do You Speak Bride?” and "Find Your Message: How to Drive Growth With Better Sales and Marketing Messaging," among other keynote presentations.For More Business News From WWD, See:Amazon, Wal-Mart and Apple Top List of Biggest E-commerce RetailersConsumer Preferences Reshaping Retail LandscapeAs IoT Grows, AT&T Sees Broad Deployment of Connected Devices and ProductsHow Malls Can Satiate Consumer Desires for Experiences