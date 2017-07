Calling retailers "the cornerstone of American communities large and small," Vice President Mike Pence promised an audience at the National Retail Federation in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday that "every business represented here will benefit from the historic accomplishments that lie ahead."

Addressing a crowd of 200 retailers at the NRF's "Retail Advocates Summit" at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill, Pence offered lots of promises but few specifics, stating, "Rest assured, this president is going to work with this Congress this year and we are going to pass the largest tax cut since the days of Ronald Reagan."