Come autumn, the British capital will be brimming with new stores in shopping areas such as Regent Street, Bond Street, Soho and Covent Garden.Arket, H&M's new concept store, will open on August 25. Located at 224 Regent Street in the former Banana Republic space, the 10,763-square-foot store spans two floors. It will stock the label's own range of minimalist Scandi-inspired clothing as well as a selection of shoes, accessories and homeware from brands including Adidas, Converse, Nike, Reebok and Trickers. The location will include a café that takes its cue from the New Nordic Food Manifesto and books by Thames & Hudson.On September 6, the Polish high street label Reserved will open on Oxford Street in the former BHS flagship. The 2,300-square-foot store will carry women’s wear, men’s wear and children’s wear. Kate Moss features in the latest ad campaign.Sweaty Betty, the British brand known for its upscale sports attire and ath-leisure clothing, will open a flagship on Carnaby Street on September 7. The 2,200-square-foot store will span three floors and include clothing, equipment, accessories, a studio space and Farm Girl café, offering breakfast bowls and super food lattes. Also located on that level is Duck & Dry, a blow dry bar.The basement studio will host classes by Frame, Paola's Body Barre, Fight Klub, YogaRise, Gymclass, Equilibrium and the Pilates PT.As part of its multimillion pound relaunch, Fiorucci will open its first store on Brewer Street in Soho in September during London Fashion Week. The label, which was popular in the Seventies and Eighties, was known for its camouflage and leopard skin prints and colored and stretch jeans. It will host a party on September 15 to kick off London Fashion Week.J.W. Anderson’s first collection for Uniqlo will be unveiled on September 19, the final day of LFW. The 33-piece collection for men and women is a mash-up of urban, collegiate and military-inspired looks and basics in oversized proportions, tartan and stripes.In late fall, Kent & Curwen, the men’s wear brand part owned by David Beckham, is expected to open in Covent Garden. The 1,800-square-foot store is located at 12 Floral Street, a few steps away from the covered market.