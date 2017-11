The next battlefront for Wal-Mart Stores and Amazon is holiday, and both are trying to lure shoppers early and often.The retailer and the e-tailer, both of which have been taking cues from one another on everything from acquisitions to the checkout process, are already discounting a range of items aimed at holiday shoppers.Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but Amazon has already opened its Black Friday shop and is marketing “50 days of holiday deals” made up of items like toys, electronics and a wide range of men’s and women’s apparel and accessories. Items are being discounted up to 30 percent and free two-day shipping is available for all shoppers on more than 100 million items.Amazon also launched a new augmented reality portion of its shopping app that allows iPhone users to “visualize the aesthetic and fit of products in their own living space” with the ability to overlay a product image with a camera view of a particular space.The Treasure Truck is another element of Amazon’s holiday rollout this year. Shoppers in 25 cities can opt to be notified when an Amazon truck carrying specific gift items aimed at a certain interests (“foodie,” “hostess,” “kids,” “techie”), as well as “seasonal food items,” is in their vicinity, and they can order and pick up products directly from the truck.Members of Amazon’s Prime subscription will be getting special and early discounts through certain “lightning deals,” along with access to same-day shipping in 50,000 cities, one- to two-hour shipping in 50 cities and, starting next week, Amazon Key, a delivery service rolling out in 37 cities that brings packages into a shoppers home. Not to be outdone, Wal-Mart is starting its own holiday push this week, and it’s attempting to bring an energetic element to the biggest shopping season. In a statement, the retailer said its goal is “to help customers nail every detail of the holidays so they can rock this Christmas.”In addition to having tripled its holiday product assortment online and in stores and offering free two-day shipping on orders over $35 without need of a membership, as well as same-day pickup, Wal-Mart will be having “tens of thousands” of “product parties” and hiring more dedicated holiday employees to make shopping “even more convenient and fun.”The product parties will essentially be interactive product demos and there will be three over the coming weeks focused on toys, which will include an in-store Santa, parties and gifts. Steve Hilton, Wal-Mart’s chief revenue officer, said the company “launched some really powerful things for customers this year” like a discount for ordering online and picking up at a store, and noted they “will be playing a big role during the holiday season.” “Serving customers is our everyday passion at Wal-Mart, and during the holiday season we work even harder to deliver what our customers want most…to save time and money,” Steve Bratspies, Wal-Mart’s chief merchandising officer, said. “We’re leveraging our more than 4,700 stores and walmart.com to deliver more assortment, exclusives, convenience and savings than ever before.”For More, See:Online to Surpass In-store Spending for Holiday, Deloitte Study ShowsBrick-and-Mortar Still Kicking for Holiday, AlixPartners Survey RevealsCoach, Kate Spade Bags Lead in Pre-holiday Trending Accessories