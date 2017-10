Wal-Mart Stores Inc. wants to improve one of the most fraught and friction-filled shopping procedures: returns.Following in the footsteps of its Mobile Express Money Services, the retail giant said it will launch in early November Mobile Express Returns.

The service combines Wal-Mart’s more than 4,700 store locations with the Wal-Mart app to make returning items sold and shipped by walmart.com faster. Store purchases early next year and will be eligible for Mobile Express Returns, and the retailer is working to create a similar streamlined returns process for items sold by third-party sellers on walmart.com.

Consumers initiate a return on the Wal-Mart app by selecting the transaction and item or items they wish to return. They follow the prompts to start the process. At the store, consumers fast-track through the line at the customer service desk via the Mobile Express Lane. With the scan of the QR code displayed on the card reader by using the Wal-Mart app and the product hand-over to an associate, the procedure is finished.Returns previously took an average of five minutes, according to the retailer. Then, associate-based technology was deployed, cutting the time to 1.5 minutes. Mobile Express should reduce to 30 seconds the time it takes to make a return. Refunds are credited to shoppers' accounts as quickly as the next day.

“We know that returning an item and waiting for a refund, especially for a product that was purchased online, isn’t always seamless, so we’ve completely transformed the process for our customers,” said Daniel Eckert, senior vice president, Wal-Mart Services and Digital Acceleration, Wal-Mart U.S. “By leveraging our physical stores and the Wal-Mart app, we’re changing the returns game. We've been adding features to our app and Mobile Express Returns is the latest enhancement.”