While other retailers are having trouble luring shoppers to their stores, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. on Thursday said its comp-store traffic for the second quarter 2018 rose 1.3 percent and comparable-store sales for the period ended July 28 increased 1.8 percent.Investors won't overly-impressed, sending the stock down 2.2 percent to $80.98 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.The world's largest retailer beat Wall Street estimates of $1.06 per share, posting on Wednesday adjusted EPS of $1.08. Revenues rose 2.1 percent to $121.9 billion in the second quarter ended July 28, from $119.4 billion in the 2016 period. Net income fell 23.2 percent to $2.9 billion in the second quarter from $3.8 billion in the 2016 period.Sam’s Club delivered comp-traffic growth of more than 2 percent. Nine out of 11 of the company's international markets posted positive comp sales, with five markets growing comps by more than five percent.Wal-Mart president and chief executive officer Doug McMillan said the retailer continues to gain traction in e-commerce with walmart.com GMV up 67 percent in the U.S. with an expanded assortment that surpassed 67 million SKUs."Our recent acquisition such as Moosejaw, Shoebuy and Bonobos have further improved our assortment and have provided critical category expertise in higher margin categories like shoes and apparel," McMillon said, adding that he recently visited in Boston the Shoebuy team — now known as Shoes.com. "They were very engaged and really impressive," he said. "In addition, I was excited to visit in July with the Moosejaw team in Detroit. This talented group is thriving in their creative culture and it was great to hear what they’re working on."Wal-Mart has rolled online grocery capabilities to 900 stores, McMillon said, adding that it's expanding the service to several international markets.Chief financial officer Brett Biggs made a pointed dig at Amazon saying, "Customers love not having to pay a membership fee to get Wal-Mart's free two-day shipping on millions of items. Marc Lore, [president and ceo of Wal-Mart U.S. e-commerce,] and his team delivered another quarter of robust top-line growth. The majority of this growth was organic, through Walmart.com, as customers are finding a broader assortment and more options to receive what they want at their convenience."One of those options offers discounts to shoppers who buy online and pick up their non-store items at local stores. "We're seeing a nice increase in customers receiving discounts," Biggs said.Gross profit margin in the second quarter decreased 11 basis points. Strategic price investments in key markets and the growing mix of the e-commerce business reduced the gross margin rate. SG&A de-levered by 10 basis points in the period, primarily due to increased technology spending and impairment charges related to Sam’s Club.Wal-Mart U.S. for third-quarter ending Oct. 27, is expected to increase comps between 1.5 and 2 percent, while Sam's Club comps will rise 1 percent to 1.5 percent. The retailer raised its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to $4.30 to $4.40, which includes a range of 90 cents to 98 cents for the third quarter. This compares to previous EPS guidance of $4.20 to $4.40 for the full year.