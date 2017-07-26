Easy Reorder, Wal-Mart's answer to Amazon's Dash button, was unveiled Wednesday, the latest example of the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer giant's aggressive omnichannel push since its acquisition of Jet.com in August.
"Easy Reorder contributed to the growth we saw in the first quarter," said Jordan Sweetnam, vice president of customer experience and product at Wal-Mart global e-commerce, referring to the period's 63 percent increase in online sales, which were also impacted by recent acquisitions. "It's going to be a game-changer."
