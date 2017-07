Remember when brands’ e-commerce and traditional retail departments duked it out for perceived revenue share? That’s old hat — today’s consumers opt for on-call shopping options ranging from mobile commerce to old-school bricks-and-mortar.

Walker Sands, a public relations and digital agency for business-to-business technology companies, released its annual “Future of Retail 2017” report that cast a deep look into technology’s affect on consumer behavior and emerging buying preferences. The study polled 1,622 U.S. consumers to understand current shopping habits, preferences and views on emerging retail technology.