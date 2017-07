HONG KONG--Deepening its strategic alliance, Wal-Mart and JD have revealed a new omnichannel shopping festival set for August 8 and a set of initiatives to integrate their supply chains and other operations as the battle for the Chinese consumer intensifies.

"The festival will help Wal-Mart extend its reach to the 99 percent of the country’s population that JD’s delivery network covers, bringing high-quality Walmart products to more Chinese customers nationwide," the announcement said.