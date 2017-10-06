Located on the 35th floor of the @mo_newyork, @grant_achatz’s latest project is The Aviary NYC, an outpost of his high-concept Chicago bar that’s regarded as one of the best in the world. Pictured here is the Wake and Bake cocktail, which comes served in a puff-up The Aviary-branded plastic pouch. Riffing off the quintessential New York bagel and New York cocktail, the Manhattan, this drink was born. “We combine the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and a toasted Everything bagel,” Achatz says. (📷: Clint Spaulding) #wwdeye