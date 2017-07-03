By  on July 3, 2017
Weddington Way's shop at Banana Republic on Grant Ave. in San Francisco.

Gap Inc. acquired Weddington Way, a digital retailer for Millennial women who are getting married, in 2016. Now, a year after the two companies tied the knot, Weddington Way is leveraging the resources of the global fashion giant and opening 600-square-foot to 1,100-square-foot shops in Banana Republic units.

Founded in 2012 by Ilana Stern, a Stanford MBA graduate, Weddington Way was created as a platform to connect bridal parties digitally to make the bridesmaid dress shopping experience easier, collaborative and, hopefully, fun.

