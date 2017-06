HONG KONG — Fashion's obsession with youth is well-documented but that habit — a tendency to ignore less trendy consumer segments — is leaving money on the table.

That's according to Mauro F. Guillén, a professor at the Wharton School, who serves as the Anthony L. Davis Director of the Lauder Institute, and Dr. Felix Zandman Professor of International Management.



At the Wharton Global Forum held here, he told WWD that fashion shouldn't just be a young person's game, and explained how less "sexy" consumer segments — female officewear, plus-size and Baby Boomer clothing, among them, can translate into big business.