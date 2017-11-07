A look from Whoopi Goldberg’s holiday sweater line for Zappos.com.
Courtesy Photo
Whoopi Goldberg’s holiday sweaters, which started selling exclusively on Zappos.com last week, have gotten off to a good start.“I think they’re doing well. I know people seem to like them and I think people are really glad there are lots of sizes that people can wear, which we didn’t quite have down last year,” said Goldberg, the actress, comedian and host of “The View.”The holiday sweater line, which launched last year at Lord & Taylor and Hudson’s Bay, has since moved exclusively to Zappos.com.Asked what she learned from her L&T experience that she’s applied to Zappos.com, Goldberg said, “What I’ve done more is I’ve allowed it to have a little more fun and I spoke up and said that the sizes needed to be bigger. As nice as they were for Lord & Taylor, the sizing was very small. So I couldn’t wear them.” She said she learned that these sweaters need to be big. “You want to slouch in them, and that’s part of the reason I love going with Zappos. I buy stuff from them, and I like what they have on their site, and it’s reasonably priced.”Zappos.com is offering 12 different unisex styles from small to 2XL. Made of a tri-blend lightweight knit with a touch of silk, the sweaters have a slightly boxy fit that can be worn both by women and men. There are pullovers and cardigans which are designed in New York and manufactured in China. All the sweaters retail for $89. Last year, the sweaters retailed for $139 (U.S.) at Lord & Taylor and $179 (Canadian) at Hudson's Bay.Addressing the lower prices, Kristin Richmer, senior marketing manager at Zappos.com, said, “We worked really hard. We wanted to be able to get these in the hands of a lot more consumers than we were able to last year.”[caption id="attachment_11043065" align="alignnone" width="495"] A look from Whoopi Goldberg’s holiday sweater line for Zappos.com.[/caption]Goldberg agreed that although the prices came down, they didn’t lose any quality. “It’s really, really, really close,” she said.“We’re really happy with the results so far,” said Richmer. She said the holiday sweaters relate to Zappos’ point of view. “We felt the fun, whimsical designs were very much in line with our brand vision. It is a super fun way to kick off the holiday season.” The sweaters started selling on Zappos.com on Nov. 1 and will be on the site through the holiday season. Some of the designs are similar to last year, such as the Octopus, with features an octopus menorah, “because people loved it,” said Goldberg. But she brought it back in a different color. Last year, she offered Kissing Santas, and this year she designed the Kissing Mrs. Santas. Other designs are Separated at Birth, Family Santa, Mr./Mrs., Farting Gingerbread Men, Baby Santa World, Ice Skating Tree and Booty Shakin’. Goldberg said her favorite design is Baby Black Santa.Goldberg said she hasn’t started wearing the holiday sweaters on “The View,” but will probably start wearing them for 10 days straight right before Thanksgiving.Goldberg said she’s been talking to Zappos about doing additional categories. “I’d like to do some socks and underwear and shirts, all the things that I wear.” But first she has to make sure that Zappos is happy with the sweater sell-throughs. “We’ll see if Zappos is happy with what we’re able to do. If we sell out and it looks like people actually want our stuff,” said Goldberg.“There are lot of things in the world to be unhappy about. And the holidays are not one of them. I just want to bring adults some silliness and some fun, and hopefully whatever holiday you celebrate, I have a sweater for you,” said Goldberg.Meantime, her granddaughters are working on several fashion projects as well. One granddaughter is creating shirts with paintings on the back and another is making jumpsuits that you lounge in. “It’s kind of exciting. Sometime you find your dynasty where it makes itself known. They’re not actors. We’re not going to have an acting dynasty. But, they all love clothing and they’re all really smart and they’re all stylish.” [caption id="attachment_11043063" align="alignnone" width="528"] A look from Whoopi Goldberg’s holiday sweater line for Zappos.com.[/caption]
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
You may know 13-year-old singer @gracevanderwaal as the winner of the 11th season of “America’s Got Talent,” but this teen is stepping into the spotlight even more. Her debut album, “Just the Beginning,” is out today. But the middle schooler isn’t just into music, but fashion, too. Before beginning the 8th grade, VanderWaal made one last summer vacation outing: a casual spot in the front row of @marcjacobs’ spring 2018 show. Signed by IMG in September just before the Marc Jacobs show, VanderWaal is certainly one to watch. (📷: @em1lytaylor ) #wwdeye
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
@future is taking his relationship with @reebok to the next level with his very own signature silhouette called Furykaze. It combines two of the brand’s classic sneakers: the Instapump Fury and the Kamikaze. Ahead of the release, which is November 12, WWD explored the Future-Reebok partnership, which helped revive the brand’s Classic line and how these celebrity collaborations have evolved. Read the full story on WWD.com. (📷: @jgreenery) #wwdfashion
In her first major screen role since @gleeonfox, @diannaagron is a Sixties Catholic nun in "Novitiate.” The new project, which was filmed in Nashville, has helped her reconnect to her musical roots. For Agron, this is a completely different character. “I really have relished, in the past couple of years, taking on different roles. I never really want to play the same character twice and luckily there has been opportunity to navigate that,” she says. Read more about Agron’s role in “Novitiate,” which is out in theaters now, on WWD.com. (📷: jgreenery) #wwdeye