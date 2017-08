BENGALURU, India — The Xander Group has been at the forefront of retail news in India over the last year.

In June, the global private equity investor revealed two new deals in the country — the acquisition of a 2 million square foot mall in the northern city of Chandigarh for $108 million and the $350 million purchase of a special economic zone in the southern city of Chennai, which is expected to include 1.2 million square feet of retail space.