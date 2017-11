Xcel Brands Inc. is expanding its fast-fashion apparel program at Dillard’s department stores with its line IMNYC, designed by Isaac Mizrahi.The line is part of Xcel’s Quick Time Response apparel program. The premise of the program is to help retailers manage inventory in a way that better responds to customer demands in real time, such as the “see-now-buy-now” mind-set popular among shoppers.The fast-fashion model was launched in September 2015 as a partnership with Hudson’s Bay and Lord & Taylor. The model included four lines: IMNYC, H Halston, C. Wonder Ltd. and Highline Collective, an in-house brand for Hudson’s Bay targeting Millennials. Earlier this year in March, Excel expanded the business model to Dillard’s, with the H Halston line that began showing on the retailer’s floor sets in the same month. Xcel recently expanded the fast-fashion program to include men's fashion.The IMNYC apparel and accessories collection offers items in contemporary daywear and careerwear. Much of the collection features wardrobe essentials in black and white, signature Isaac prints and bright color. Available now at Dillard’s, retail price points range from $39 for a T-shirt and can go as high as $159 for a long jacket. Some of the fabrications are a combination of rayon, nylon and spandex; several other products are either polyester or a combination of polyester, cotton and spandex. The T-shirts are cotton and spandex blends. [caption id="attachment_11040559" align="alignnone" width="371"] A look from IMNYC Isaac Mizrahi.[/caption] Xcel acquired the Isaac Mizrahi brand in 2011.Robert D’Loren, chairman and chief executive officer of Xcel, said, “Across all categories, Isaac Mizrahi’s loyal fans and followers are always looking for new ways to bring more of Isaac’s incredible style into their lives through high-quality apparel and products.”The Isaac Mizrahi brand has also collaborated with Revlon for a limited-edition collection of beauty tools. The first nine-piece set became available last month, with the tools featuring Mizrahi’s signature stripes, polka dots, gingham and a bold floral from his archive. A second set of beauty tools will be available in 2018. [caption id="attachment_11040560" align="alignnone" width="309"] An item from the Isaac Mizrahi limited-edition line with Revlon.[/caption] Isaac Mizrahi said, “My desire to make the everyday more exciting through color and pattern is at the core of everything I do. Whether in a closet, bedroom or medicine cabinet, great style adds pizzazz — and why not take every opportunity to fill your life and home with things that make you happy?”In the home space, the brand is now at Bed Bath & Beyond via an exclusive bedding line called Isaac Mizrahi Home. The line was developed in partnership with textiles firm Royal Heritage Home. The patterns featured are colored florals, black-and-white floral and polka dot.