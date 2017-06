Yandy.com has named Toby Noiles, a 25-year veteran of retailing and former Sam's Club executive, chief marketing and merchandising officer.

Noiles will be responsible for marketing, merchandising, product management and strategic customer and market development. She will report to Thom Brodeur-Kazanjian, chief executive officer of Yandy.com, who said Noiles represents a "critical benefit bringing more of a woman’s perspective to our product assortment, merchandising strategy and market-facing voice."