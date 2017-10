Artistic decisions tend to rely on human instinct — that immeasurable, hard-to-quantify quality with often inconsistent results. But one company aims to take all the guesswork out of the equation: Today, Boston company Adhark launches AVA, a new artificial intelligence-driven technology that claims to sport design sense.

Short for Analytical Visual Assessment, AVA is a web-based software platform created to give creative directors help in choosing images that have the most “resonance” among target audiences.