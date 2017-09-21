Consumers are looking for convenience, quick service and venues to share their stories. Last year, Adidas gave them just that, teaming up with mobile retail platform NewStore to launch the Glitch app (think an invite-only community for football shoes and skins, same-day delivery and one-touch payment). Here’s what Stephan Schambach, founder and chief executive officer of NewStore, revealed about its success.

WWD: What inspired the partnership to create the app?

Stephan Schambach: Adidas has realized what NewStore was built on: the understanding that mobile has flipped retail on its head. For brands to deliver a real end-to-end omnichannel shopping experience, they must put mobile at the core of their commerce strategy.

WWD: How could an app like this help a brand?

S.S.: The concept of Glitch centers around brand desirability and exclusivity. Glitch provides constant change in style through its sneaker skins, delivered through consumers’ preferred method: mobile. It empowers early adopters and trendsetters, who grow brand awareness and loyalty.”

WWD: Glitch is invite-only and focused on a specific community. Why?

S.S.: This is a huge competitive advantage for Adidas. Football players, especially the younger generation, desire to be the first person with the latest “it” trend. For the first time, Adidas is addressing the Millennial generation through a purely mobile-based approach. By putting a mobile app in the hands of young football players and influencers, Adidas is telling the customer that not only are they there for you on the field, they are there to make you a trendsetter, and they are there for you to shop the way you want to shop.

WWD: Will apps like this become more common?

S.S.: Adidas has been wildly successful and other brands can learn from it. I think we will absolutely see more brand native shopping apps. Customer loyalty stands to benefit greatly. Loyalty has often been viewed as a post-transaction process, a way to turn shoppers into loyal returning customers. The most successful brands and retailers look more broadly for loyalty drivers, and use mobile to open up the dialogue.

For More WWD Business News, See:

Sephora, JustFab, Wal-Mart Lead Brands in Personalization Features

To Survive, Retailers Must Respond to Consumer Behavior Shifts – Here’s How

Understanding Color Psychology Key to Digital Marketing, Brand Loyalty

U.N. Women Event Calls for Gender Equality and Female Empowerment