Siri is more than a restaurant locator — the Apple voice-activated assistant and its competitors are a new foray for brands to not only understand shoppers, but connect in the quickly evolving digital landscape. In light of the growing popularity voice-controlled commands, Adobe Analytics Cloud has broadened its analysis software to include voice-command assistants.

“One of the most important trends in modern technology is how quickly consumers adopt new ways of interacting with content, as we’ve seen with mobile and video,” said Bill Ingram, vice president of Adobe Analytics Cloud. “We expect a similar trajectory with voice-enabled devices. Adobe Analytics Cloud will enable brands of all sizes to extend voice data insights across the entire customer journey.”