The Austrian fiber firm Lenzing Group said that it will launch a denim capsule collection designed by Adriano Goldschmied that features its Refibra-branded lyocell fibers at the upcoming edition of Kingpins Amsterdam. The capsule will feature 15 women’s and men’s styles that can be viewed at the Amsterdam event on Oct. 25 through Oct. 26, Kingpins New York on Nov. 29 through Nov. 30 and at regional Lenzing offices.

Goldschmied, the “godfather of denim” and originator of premium denim, first collaborated with Lenzing in the mid-nineties with the launch of his AGoldE label, which incorporated Tencel lyocell fibers. The firm appointed Goldschmied to design a capsule collection that features fabrics from eight global premium denim mills because of his ardent support for sustainable practices in denim, the company said. Fabric mill partners showcased in the capsule include: Advance Denim, from China; Artistic Milliners, Pakistan; Blue Diamond, China; Candiani, Italy; Orta, Turkey; Prosperity, China, and Tejidos Royo, Spain.

Knitted fabrics for the capsule were supplied by Hallotex in Spain and the firm worked closely with Spanish mill Textil Santanderina during the initial stages of development. Design, production and laundry processing takes place in Goldschmied’s Los Angeles studio, according to Lenzing.

Goldschmied said “Tencel fibers, in general, have been part of my work and the innovation that I bring into design. Now Tencel fibers is evolving to take a new level of sustainability with Refibra fibers. We need to open the minds of designers with sustainable innovations like this.”

Its Refibra fiber is made from a blend of pulps based on post-industrial cotton scraps and wood and is Lenzing’s first commercial-scale cellulose fiber that features recycled material. And Refibra fibers recently attained the Recycled Claim Standard, which verifies that “all production processes in its entire supply chain adhere to the proper steps that ensure the final product’s integrity,” the firm reported. Refibra fibers can be identified in finished garments via a special manufacturing process.

Tricia Carey, the director of global business development for denim at Lenzing, said that “With the environmental challenges we are facing globally, Refibra fibers is one step towards reducing waste. Adriano has long been an advocate for product development in the denim industry with less impact on the environment, without compromising consumer demand for comfort and fashion. Working with Adriano and The Genius Group to develop this capsule in Los Angeles provides a remarkable entry of a new sustainable innovation into the denim market.”

