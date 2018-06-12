Aldo Group has tapped Celect, a cloud-based predictive analytics platform, to improve shopper order fulfillment and optimize inventory transparency. The move puts Aldo Group in line as one of the latest retailers and brands to deploy new technology in order to enhance the shopping experience as Amazon continues to elevate consumer expectations — and secure their spending.

“Retail is in a transformational phase, and we are excited to continue our growth with Celect through advanced analytics and optimization. The fulfillment optimization initiatives put into place have proven extremely successful to date and have produced strong results for our company,” said Jennifer Maks, senior vice president of omnichannel at Aldo Group.

Aldo touts more than 3,000 points of sale in 100-plus countries, a company spokesman confirmed. Operating its namesake store, Call It Spring and GLOBO, its multibrand retailer, under its umbrella, Aldo has much to gain by unifying its shipping and inventory technology.

As part of the partnership, Aldo will use Celect’s “Fulfillment Optimization” platform to fill online orders from the most profitable location, the spokesman said. Using predictive analytics, the platform reviews consumer demand in real-time and accordingly reports store locations have more product than needed.

“The Aldo Group is setting a high bar for retailers of all types and is pushing the boundaries of innovation when it comes to optimizing inventories and online order fulfillment,” said John Andrews, chief executive officer at Celect.

Consumer centricity is increasingly necessary for retailers and brands to maintain loyalty within highly saturated markets such as footwear. Launching technology that not only delivers shipments in an expedited and efficient manner while subsequently optimizing currently inventory levels will improve margins. What’s more, as retailers and brands secure a real-time view on product sell-throughs for physical locations, inventory can accurately be planned to avoid overstocking.

