Amazon is looking for growth on both ends of its business model as it vies for consumer domination.

The web giant is not only expanding its private label offering — a recent job posting has it looking for someone to “build authentic activewear private label brands” — but it is also sharpening its Fulfillment by Amazon service, which delivered more than two billion items for sellers on its marketplace last year.

Amazon seeks to be “Earth’s most customer-centric company” and has tried to bring on more fashion lines to meet the demands of shoppers, but so far has found only mixed success from wary vendors.

The impulse to get shoppers what they want has the company introducing more of its own offering. Amazon quietly rolled out seven apparel brands early last year, including men’s dress shoes and suiting, women’s casual and contemporary apparel, kids looks and accessories.

In December, men’s dress shirts were layered in, continuing the site’s emphasis on basics.

Next up, active.

Amazon is advertising for a senior brand manager of Amazon active apparel private brands.

“The Amazon Fashion Private Label Team is looking for a passionate merchant/product creator, with a proven ability in building and driving dynamic apparel businesses across complex internal and external environments,” the company said in its job post.

Among the recruit’s key responsibilities will be “driving financial growth, productivity and profit along with the day-to-day management of product development, merchandising, key supplier/vendor relationships and customer experience.”

Amazon is more than just a seller, but also a shopping search engine — Bloomreach research found 55 percent of online shoppers turn first to Amazon to search for products — but also an increasingly important marketplace and shipper.

The company said its Fulfillment by Amazon shipments grew more than 50 percent during the holiday season as subscribers to its Prime services ordered millions of items.

“The Amazon Marketplace empowers brand owners and retailers of all sizes, many of them small businesses, to reach customers around the world,” said Peter Faricy, vice president of Amazon Marketplace. “In fact, according to our economic studies, sellers have created over 600,000 new jobs outside of Amazon.”

Amazon can handle the packaging and shipping of orders and also help with financing.

And that’s just the tip of the Amazon iceberg.

The company is also has a live-streaming style show, tests to deliver packages by drones, an array of video offerings and more as it seeks to give more to consumers — and make life more complicated for the competitors its slogan says it is not focused on.