September 21, 2017
Whole Foods

Julio Cortez/AP/REX/Shutterstock

New York may not win Amazon’s “Olympics” of corporate office scouting for its new “HQ2” headquarters, but it just won the silver medal: The e-commerce giant announced Thursday that it signed a 15-year lease for a 359,000-square-foot office space in the city’s Far West Side.

“We're excited to expand our presence in New York — we have always found great talent here,” said Paul Kotas, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide advertising. Next year, the company’s advertising team will occupy a large chunk in Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s Hudson Yards development at 5 Manhattan West. Recent Amazon acquisition Whole Foods will also open a location at the base of the building.

