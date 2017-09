Amazon took the wraps off a slew of new Alexa voice-powered devices Wednesday, including a new set of Echo smart speakers with better audio, and a 4K Fire TV. The Seattle-based tech giant also revealed a deal with BMW to bring Alexa to its automobiles.

Updates to the Echo speaker come in two flavors: an updated flagship model and a plus version with integrated smarthome hub. “The all-new Echo and Echo Plus deliver better sound, all new far-field technology, and new features we think customers will love,” said Tom Taylor, senior vice president, Amazon Alexa. In addition to “improved room-filling sound,” the devices feature Dolby audio, which could please critics of the original’s sound production.