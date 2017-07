Tech-driven companies from Amazon to Twitter are joining a protest over proposed rollbacks to net neutrality rules that keep the Internet at large outside the control of cable companies.

Hundreds of web sites are participating in a “day of action” protest against plans by the Federal Communications Commission to loosen current “open Internet” rules set down in 2015 that ensure cable companies or Internet service providers are not allowed to throttle Internet speeds, charge extra fees for access to certain content or otherwise give priority to content.