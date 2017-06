Amazon’s moved the e-commerce fashion fight from the doorstep to in front of the bedroom mirror, launching a beta test for Prime Wardrobe.

With the new service, which was revealed today but has not yet launched, Amazon’s millions of Prime members can order fashions to try on at home, keeping only what they want. The service offers over a million items across women’s, men’s and kids and gives shoppers seven days to try them on at home. Returns can be left at the front door, where the box will be picked up.