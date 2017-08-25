Amazon is upping its artificial intelligence services.The solutions provider recently announced the release of Amazon Macie, its machine-learning security platform, which once refined will have the functionality to serve as a fashion designer.Though seemingly disparate, these two directions aim to deliver holistic solutions to for a multitude of customers, especially within the fashion apparel category.“Monitoring tools that aren’t smart enough to effectively automate what is now a very manual process,” said Stephen Schmidt, chief information security officer, Amazon Web Services. “By using machine learning to understand the content and user behavior of each organization, Amazon Macie can cut through huge volumes of data with better visibility and more accurate alerts, allowing customers to focus on securing their sensitive information instead of wasting time trying to find it.”Amazon Macie, the fully completed service will deploy machine learning to assist in the prevention of data loss. The software will discover, classify and protect sensitive data within Amazon Web Services. This comes at a time when companies, particularly retailers and brands are being charged with heavily increasing the volume of data collected in order to deliver improved consumer experiences.“Existing security tools designed to address this challenge generally require customers to develop and frequently update complex data classifications, which can only account for known risks and often generate many extraneous or inaccurate alerts,” a company spokesman said. “Amazon Macie automates these labor-intensive processes, using machine learning to better understand where an organization’s sensitive information is located and how it’s typically accessed, including user authentication, locations and times of access.”What’s more, multiple media sources are reporting Amazon’s foray into the fashion design sector. During a company-run workshop, a generative adversarial network was unveiled. Still in early stages of development, sources say that once refined, the deep learning accomplished by the network will have the ability to analyze images of a particular style and then apply analysis to an existing item of data.This is not dissimilar to the analysis that IBM Watson produced exclusively for WWD during New York Fashion Week’s fall collections. IBM Watson used AI to discern top colors of the season, mine pattern similarities between collections and draw correlations between seemingly unlikely fashion brands.As AI becomes more refined, fashion designers will benefit from using the technology in order to inform collections that will resonate best with target audiences based on tangible data.More from WWD:Exclusive: How AI Predicts the Biggest Trends of the SeasonConsumer Confidence Increases Across MarketsMillennials Drive Up Luxury Accessory Sell-Outs