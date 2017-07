The final tally on Amazon’s Prime Day won’t be ready until Wednesday, but the Christmas in July bonanza seems to have spurred a nice spike in business — at least for the web giant's mega platform.

Viral Launch, which provides software and marketing services to Amazon sellers, said as of Tuesday afternoon, sales in apparel, shoes and jewelry trended 180 percent higher than on an average day. Beauty and personal-care products were up 164 percent. And overall sales on Amazon trended up 269 percent.