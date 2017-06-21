Prime Wardrobe will bring shoppers fashions to try on at home for free.
Amazon’s moving deeper into fashion — and people’s homes.
But if Prime Wardrobe — which was introduced in beta Tuesday and will let Prime members try on fashions at home and keep only what they want — is going to find a permanent place in front of consumers’ bedroom mirrors, it’s going to have to prove its worth.
Hermès is launching a Laundromat pop-up shop in NYC - dubbed Hermèsmatic - where customers can bring their old scarves to be dip-dyed by an expert. Get all the details on WWD.com. #wwdnews (📷: @donstahl)