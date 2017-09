Amazon's interest in fashion is clear — but can the tech giant do for eyewear what it did for smart home gadgets?

According to a new report, the Echo Show maker could be closer to finding out. The Financial Times claimed the company is developing a new voice-powered “smart glasses” device that ties into its Alexa voice technology. The purpose, according to “people familiar with its plans,” is to allow unfettered access to the virtual assistant from any location.