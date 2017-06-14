AmericasMart Atlanta, a global wholesale marketplace for home, gift, area rugs and apparel, held its annual June Atlanta Apparel Market weekend event on June 7 to 10. The event showcased a blend of “game day” collegiate apparel with a focus on fall collections and fashion presentations from Daily Struts and the Floor 5 Young Contemporary collection.

Noted fall trends included destroyed denim, wrap and knot belts, statement sleeves and pleated miniskirts. Shearling outerwear and fur were incorporated into numerous fall collections alongside classic fall colors, namely red, green, gold, mustard and navy. Lines that presented at the Market include AG Jeans, Seven For All Mankind, Alternative Apparel, Free People, Zac Zac Posen, Zadig & Voltaire, Dolce Vita, Naughty Monkey, BCBG Max Azria and Kendra Scott.