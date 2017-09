Apple and Accenture, a leading consultancy, have partnered to devise new tools and services to extend customers with new revenue channels, improved customer experiences and reductions in overarching costs.“Starting 10 years ago with iPhone, and then with iPad, Apple has been transforming how work gets done, yet we believe that businesses have only just begun to scratch the surface of what they can do with our products,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer. “Both Apple and Accenture are leaders in building incredible user experiences and together we can continue to truly modernize how businesses work through amazing solutions that take advantage of the incredible capabilities of Apple’s technologies.”On the road this fall? Check out WWD Studio's city guide. As part of the deal, Accenture will create dedicated iOS practices with the assistance of its Accenture Digital Studios. Specifics regarding the partnership agreement were not released. Apple and Accenture professionals will work jointly to develop the new offerings. As such, experts from both camps will include visual and experience designers, programmers, data architects and scientists, and hardware and software designers. The partnership will aim to support enterprise customers and update how they engage with iPhones and iPads.The new iOS tools will optimize Apple technologies and maximize Accenture’s digital and analytic functionalities. This will be realized in new ecosystem services to facilitate clients to address iOS integration to connect back-end systems. Additionally, updated internet-of-things (IoT) tools will provide templates and predesigned code to customers to take advantage of IoT platforms in iOS apps, which will empower professionals to work from mobile devices. Lastly, the partnership will furnish migration of legacy systems and data to modern iOS apps.“Based on our experience in developing mobile apps, we believe that iOS is the superior mobile platform for businesses and are excited to be partnering with Apple,” said Pierre Nanterme, chairman and chief executive officer of Accenture. “By combining Accenture’s vast digital capabilities and industry expertise with Apple’s market leadership in creating products that delight customers, we are in a perfect position to help our clients transform the way they work.”Retailers and brands have traditionally deployed clunky and often siloed software, but in the face of expedited supply chains and heightened consumer expectations these services have acted as a hindrance rather than an asset to improve revenue and brand loyalty. With improved tools that allow transparency, real-time data analysis and mobile functionality brands can begin to make up lost ground sacrificed while outdated software was used.More from WWD:Billabong Taps Aptos for Upped Omnichannel ServicesIBM Watson Serves New AI-Powered Solutions at U.S. OpenAmazon Web Services Debuts New AI-Powered Features