Apple may be unusually excited today. The maker of the $1,000 iPhone X gets to put its revamped smartphone out into the world, right after impressing the financial community with its latest earnings results.

For large, publicly traded technology firms, earnings reports are where they must show how their lofty goals or breathless words about innovation pan out. Based on Apple's latest results, released Thursday, they’re working out great, especially among the top-tier tech sector. Last week, Google posted $27.8 billion in quarterly revenue, and Amazon reported $43.7 billion.