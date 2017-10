Apple has a knack for accelerating technologies. (Just ask the wireless ear bud market, after the iPhone 7 nixed the headphone port.) Now it may be poised to do it once more, this time with artificial intelligence.

According to comments made by Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, on Monday, the company sees its latest iPhone X as a major AI platform for the future. At an event for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which sources processing chips for the iPhone, Williams told an audience of TSMA executives, “We think that the frameworks that we've got, the 'neural engines' we've put in the phone, in the watch...we do view that as a huge piece of the future, we believe these frameworks will allow developers to create apps that will do more and more in this space, so we think the phone is a major platform.”